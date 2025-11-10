BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 70,386 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,386 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.4% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $80,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 233.8% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

