BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total transaction of $1,459,250.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,685.38. This represents a 40.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $245.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.62. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dbs Bank raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.