Bank of Montreal Can Buys 14,914 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Manhattan Associates worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANH. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 17.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.2%

MANH stock opened at $177.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.08. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.81 and a 12 month high of $312.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.83.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

