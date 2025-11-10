Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $69,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IWO opened at $321.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.19 and a 52 week high of $337.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

