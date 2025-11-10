Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,274,122 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 83,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 10.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Stellantis by 3.0% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 69,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on STLA. Wall Street Zen lowered Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.20 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.10 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

Stellantis Stock Up 1.5%

STLA stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. Stellantis N.V. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

