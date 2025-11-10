Atria Investments Inc Buys Shares of 18,380 Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,414,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,205,000 after acquiring an additional 96,366 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 33.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Primo Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Primo Brands by 20.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRMB shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Primo Brands from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Primo Brands from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primo Brands

In other Primo Brands news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 12,400 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $298,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 125,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,601. This trade represents a 11.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robbert Rietbroek bought 8,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $199,834.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 586,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,142,737.88. This trade represents a 1.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 24,685 shares of company stock valued at $595,770 in the last three months. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primo Brands Trading Down 18.4%

NYSE:PRMB opened at $14.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. Primo Brands Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

