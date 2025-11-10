Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of Waste Connections worth $72,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $623,155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,247,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,901,049,000 after purchasing an additional 954,242 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,153,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,961,000 after buying an additional 762,468 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 46.6% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,306,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,451,000 after buying an additional 732,718 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 45.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,532,000 after buying an additional 502,986 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $1,569,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,190.52. This trade represents a 37.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $166.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.80 and a 200 day moving average of $183.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.37 and a 12 month high of $201.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $211.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

