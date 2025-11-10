Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of Waste Connections worth $72,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $623,155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,247,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,901,049,000 after purchasing an additional 954,242 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,153,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,961,000 after buying an additional 762,468 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 46.6% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,306,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,451,000 after buying an additional 732,718 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 45.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,532,000 after buying an additional 502,986 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $1,569,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,190.52. This trade represents a 37.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $166.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.80 and a 200 day moving average of $183.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.37 and a 12 month high of $201.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $211.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

