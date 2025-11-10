Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.98 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $24.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.