Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,035 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial accounts for 2.6% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 5,787.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $894,605.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 108,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,219.42. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $221,245.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,425.92. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,075 shares of company stock worth $1,707,292. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SYF stock opened at $73.17 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.83.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

