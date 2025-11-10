Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,008 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 3.0% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,507,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,195,725,000 after buying an additional 289,819 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,985,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,442,000 after acquiring an additional 427,509 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton by 15.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,913,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,727,000 after acquiring an additional 533,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Eaton by 12.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,659,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,857,000 after acquiring an additional 397,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.33 per share, with a total value of $38,433.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,866. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $373.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.40 and a 200-day moving average of $352.13. The company has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $399.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa America raised Eaton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Melius Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $412.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.23.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

