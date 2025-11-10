CSM Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Primis Financial Corp. $FRST

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 378,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primis Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Primis Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $10.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $266.64 million, a PE ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 0.86. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Primis Financial in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRST

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.