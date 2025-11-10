FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,949,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,288.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $206.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.97. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.04 and a fifty-two week high of $211.95. The company has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

