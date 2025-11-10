CSM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 454,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,841,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $9,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,401,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,552,000 after buying an additional 633,688 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 59.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,452,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 540,957 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 143.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 829,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 488,934 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 705,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,677.76. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $373.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.94 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 131.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

