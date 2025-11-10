CSM Advisors LLC Invests $6 Million in SmartFinancial, Inc. $SMBK

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 177,590 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter valued at $2,196,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 45.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on SmartFinancial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SmartFinancial from $37.00 to $39.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research cut SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

SmartFinancial Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SMBK opened at $35.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.83. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

