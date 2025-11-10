Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.82.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,545,054.40. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 581,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,040. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 3.7%

GILD opened at $118.84 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $124.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.26. The firm has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.