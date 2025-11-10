SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Bought by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 343.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 65,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $105.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $109.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

