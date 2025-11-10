Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 328 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,430,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,221,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $289.11 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The company has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.