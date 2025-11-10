Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPOR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy in the first quarter worth $239,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter valued at about $557,000.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy Stock Up 3.1%

GPOR opened at $202.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.81. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $151.32 and a twelve month high of $210.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Gulfport Energy ( NYSE:GPOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.51). Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 9.14%.The business had revenue of $379.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.18 million.

In other news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $102,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,692.16. This trade represents a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GPOR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. William Blair started coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Gulfport Energy from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPOR

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.