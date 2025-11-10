Avantor, Inc. $AVTR Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 100,262,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,259,000 after buying an additional 1,116,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,952,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,887,000 after acquiring an additional 983,172 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,969,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,321,000 after purchasing an additional 608,806 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 89.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,127,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Avantor by 53.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,034,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876,524 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on Avantor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,000. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -88.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

