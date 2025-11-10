Atria Investments Inc Has $553,000 Position in Bank OZK $OZK

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OZK. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Wincap Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wincap Financial LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. National Bankshares set a $67.00 target price on Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank OZK from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $44.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.35. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $449.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.93 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.