Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

BATS FLOT opened at $50.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

