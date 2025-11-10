Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 464 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after buying an additional 849,091 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,832,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 3.7%

TSLA stock opened at $429.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 286.35, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.08.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

