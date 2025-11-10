Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 837,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 79,440 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 4.4% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $82,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This trade represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,764. This trade represents a 61.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,125,042 shares of company stock worth $142,789,956. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $139.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $142.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

