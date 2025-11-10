Critical Contrast: Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) versus Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) and Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A and Atlanta Braves, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A 1 3 3 1 2.50 Atlanta Braves 0 0 0 0 0.00

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A presently has a consensus price target of $103.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.65%. Given Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A N/A N/A N/A Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A and Atlanta Braves”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A $3.32 billion 6.94 $194.56 million $0.78 118.27 Atlanta Braves $662.75 million 5.40 -$2.51 million ($0.04) -1,425.00

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanta Braves. Atlanta Braves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlanta Braves has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A beats Atlanta Braves on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Formula 1 Paddock Club hospitality program; and provision of freight, logistical, and travel related services for the teams and other third parties, as well as the F2 and F3 race series. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

