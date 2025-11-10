Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $63.34 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Compass Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 286,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 3.4% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $63,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 392.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $225.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $212.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.48.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $200.29 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $170.99 and a 1 year high of $234.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.07 and its 200 day moving average is $207.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 37.62%.The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

