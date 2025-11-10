Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,877 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 737,248 shares in the company, valued at $128,015,742.72. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,814,720.56. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,565,141 shares of company stock worth $68,991,351 and sold 16,875,234 shares worth $136,847,628. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $146.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%.The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $207.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Blackstone from $178.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.74.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

