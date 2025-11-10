Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,917,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,527 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,151,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,738,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,053,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,775,194 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,650,000 after buying an additional 398,460 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 456.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 431,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,347,000 after buying an additional 354,269 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Truist Financial set a $490.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $409.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $362.50 and a 12 month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

