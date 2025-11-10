68,088 Shares in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA Acquired by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,088 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $151,149,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $68,229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,516,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after buying an additional 913,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 169.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 924,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,041,000 after buying an additional 581,238 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 60.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,337,000 after buying an additional 450,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.61.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 14,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $942,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 118,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,856.60. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 11,442 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $711,463.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 127,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,220.68. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,895 shares of company stock worth $12,179,202. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $59.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.83. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.95 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 16.05%.Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

