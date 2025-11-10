UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.7143.

PATH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UiPath from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 240,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $4,162,302.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 696,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,028,901.76. This represents a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $1,827,509.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,670 shares in the company, valued at $9,137,546.30. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 2,319,002 shares of company stock worth $34,094,875 over the last ninety days. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in UiPath by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 35,697 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 52.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. UiPath has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.17, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.09.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.The company had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

