Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,056,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,208,000 after purchasing an additional 736,389 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,355,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,652,000 after buying an additional 103,969 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,393,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,338,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,257,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after acquiring an additional 109,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,753,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $138.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $141.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.