CSM Advisors LLC Invests $3.82 Million in Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 173,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 20,301 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 156,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $240,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $127,290,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 227,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

NYSE REZI opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $45.29.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.570-2.670 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.520 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 339,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $10,678,495.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 12,021,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,717,635.14. This trade represents a 2.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay L. Geldmacher sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,486,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 519,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,261,068.81. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,161,379 shares of company stock valued at $69,343,701 and sold 86,231 shares valued at $2,709,742. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

