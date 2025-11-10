CSM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 412,863 Daktronics, Inc. $DAKT

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 412,863 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $911.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.90 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Carla S. Gatzke sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $229,606.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 721,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,648,721.24. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Friel sold 13,479 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $317,834.82. Following the sale, the director owned 74,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,136.52. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAKT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Daktronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daktronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAKT

Daktronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.