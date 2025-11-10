CSM Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 12.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 16.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory bought a new position in Copa during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Copa by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE CPA opened at $125.34 on Monday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $82.54 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Copa from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $164.00 price target on Copa and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Copa

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.