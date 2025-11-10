196,061 Shares in Standard Motor Products, Inc. $SMP Acquired by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 196,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 790,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after buying an additional 72,753 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 48,790 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 41,008 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 46.6% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 119,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 37,991 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMP opened at $38.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $841.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $42.13.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $498.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 88.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on SMP. Wall Street Zen upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

