670,558 Shares in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. $INSE Purchased by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 670,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INSE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 28.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSE. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $8.13 on Monday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $218.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,176.67% and a net margin of 18.78%. Research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

