CSM Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $4,667,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 33.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of AGM stock opened at $164.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $217.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $219.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In related news, insider Gregory Ramsey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.71, for a total transaction of $310,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,700.35. The trade was a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.12, for a total transaction of $870,650.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 32,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,552.40. This represents a 11.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,017 shares of company stock worth $1,240,807 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.