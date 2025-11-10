CSM Advisors LLC Purchases 5,990 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

CSM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,675 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 74.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. CICC Research reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

