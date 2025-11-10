CSM Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Minerals Technologies Inc. $MTX

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 88,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 24.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,068,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after acquiring an additional 206,906 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 659,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,323,000 after purchasing an additional 55,345 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,177,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 393,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,001,000 after purchasing an additional 28,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $55.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2,786.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.49.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter. Minerals Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is -2,400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MTX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Minerals Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MTX

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.