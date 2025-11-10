CSM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 58,107 Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 58,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of JXN opened at $92.85 on Monday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of ($1,162.00) million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.26%.

Jackson Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.