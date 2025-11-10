804,690 Shares in Abacus Life, Inc. $ABL Purchased by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 804,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Abacus Life by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,824,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 517,822 shares during the last quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Abacus Life by 427.0% during the 2nd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 324,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 262,620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Abacus Life by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 221,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Abacus Life by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,422,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 118,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Abacus Life from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Abacus Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abacus Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Abacus Life Price Performance

Abacus Life stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $624.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63 and a beta of -0.02. Abacus Life, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.61.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.42 million. Abacus Life had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 17.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abacus Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 310.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd.

Abacus Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.