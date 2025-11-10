CSM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 201,081 Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 201,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $785,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 106.6% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 335,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 172,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $433,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE PAAS opened at $34.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.