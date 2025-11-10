Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in Conagra Brands $CAG

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 121,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 923,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 461,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 51,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $28.69.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.42%.The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $223,659.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.92.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

