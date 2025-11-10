101,353 Shares in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC Purchased by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 101,353 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 30.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth $145,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 849.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 32.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

In other news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 116,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $7,503,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 4,154,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,736,623.09. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein sold 124,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $8,223,101.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 187,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,352,593.04. This represents a 39.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,824,931 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of TPC opened at $62.97 on Monday. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

