Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 64,828 Shares of CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 64,828 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,567,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 514.0% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,952,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,178,000 after acquiring an additional 665,289 shares during the last quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $16,151,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth $14,077,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX Resources stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.56. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

