Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,213 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,213 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 43.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,278,000 after buying an additional 127,012 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,109,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,175,000 after buying an additional 63,255 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.75.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.4%

SIGI opened at $78.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.39. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

