Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 66,542 Shares of Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 103.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 66,542 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,581,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,159,000 after acquiring an additional 886,785 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 40.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,728,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 46.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,673,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,471 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,082,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,012,000 after purchasing an additional 687,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gentex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,655,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,482,000 after purchasing an additional 160,432 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. Gentex Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $570.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.10 million. Gentex had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Gentex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 16th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

