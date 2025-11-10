Hercules Capital, Inc. $HTGC Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 665.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,422 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 123,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 212,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,930,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,567,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gayle A. Crowell purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 78,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,978.79. The trade was a 8.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.98 on Monday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 51.46%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

