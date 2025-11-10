Insider Selling: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $9,583,056.00 in Stock

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,026.60. This trade represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $217.83 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The company had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,537,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,018,671,000 after purchasing an additional 156,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after buying an additional 5,474,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,701,511,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

