Cogent Communications’ (CCOI) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $23.49 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.28. Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 117.56%. The business had revenue of $241.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is -99.51%.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $88,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,038. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,017 shares in the company, valued at $364,117.95. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

