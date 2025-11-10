Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

CPRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 40.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 949,663 shares in the company, valued at $19,259,165.64. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 271,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,091.70. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 243,970 shares of company stock worth $4,927,241 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 233.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,757,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after buying an additional 1,231,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 963.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 724,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 656,004 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $14,941,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 397.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 694,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 554,674 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.